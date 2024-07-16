Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,805 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. 14,956,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,403,953. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

