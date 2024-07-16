Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.17. 514,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,613. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

