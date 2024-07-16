Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $4.56 on Tuesday, hitting $1,068.19. 1,194,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,003.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $933.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

