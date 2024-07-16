Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after buying an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,523,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,585,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 723,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,453. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.