Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $127.20. 519,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,297. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $127.24. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

