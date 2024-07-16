Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,934,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,929,000 after acquiring an additional 702,122 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,390 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 356,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BMY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,226,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,693,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

