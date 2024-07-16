Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.35 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. 4,003,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

