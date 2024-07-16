Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.19 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

