Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 93,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE HD traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.13. 3,209,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

