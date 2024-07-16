Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. 361,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,500. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

