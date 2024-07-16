Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 34,483 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $7,606,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,167. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

