Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,939,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,333,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.