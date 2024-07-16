Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

AJG stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $267.67. 710,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,374. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $212.39 and a 12-month high of $274.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.