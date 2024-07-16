Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. 161,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

