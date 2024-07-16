Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $97.42. 2,859,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,770. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

