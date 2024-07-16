Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $4.86 on Tuesday, hitting $333.42. 1,336,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.05.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

