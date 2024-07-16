Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.62

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 179018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,187,366.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $338,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,118,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,366.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,478 shares of company stock worth $16,882,360 in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

