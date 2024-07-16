Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $249,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $222,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $251,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

