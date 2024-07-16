AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $44,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AZEK by 2,948.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 762,793 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,339.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 657,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 612,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,631,000 after purchasing an additional 587,107 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.