Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 82,077 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

AZUL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

