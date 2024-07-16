Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Cut by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.74. 54,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

