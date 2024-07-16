Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $15.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Bally’s stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $549.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.
Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.
