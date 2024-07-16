Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $15.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Bally's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bally’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in Bally’s by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 16.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $549.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

About Bally’s

(Get Free Report

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.