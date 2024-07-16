Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

BBAR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,935. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.