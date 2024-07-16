Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 1,387,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,533.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance
OTCMKTS BLMIF remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
