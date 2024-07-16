Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 1,387,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,533.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLMIF remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

