Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earns Sell Rating from Cfra

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,301,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,288,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

