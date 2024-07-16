Barclays Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $16.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RIVN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock remained flat at $17.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,938,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,392,426. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.