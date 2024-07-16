Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

