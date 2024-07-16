Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYLTF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

