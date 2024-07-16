BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 10,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.74 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.31% and a return on equity of 82.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

