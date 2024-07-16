Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 543,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.88. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

