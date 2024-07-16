Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. Sells 13,462 Shares

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 6.4 %

BZH stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 764,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

