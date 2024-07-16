Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.77

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.77 and last traded at $86.77, with a volume of 21344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

