Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.50

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 30.90 ($0.40), with a volume of 74577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).

Beowulf Mining Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £599.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.32.

Insider Transactions at Beowulf Mining

In other Beowulf Mining news, insider Ed Bowie bought 13,552 shares of Beowulf Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.24 ($6,502.71). Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

