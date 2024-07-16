Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 372,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
