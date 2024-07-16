Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 372,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,952 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.