Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,883 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,626 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 11,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,004,129 shares of company stock worth $166,398,223 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 559,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,447. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

