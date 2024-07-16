BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
