BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $58.31

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.31, but opened at $57.00. BHP Group shares last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 351,768 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.