Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 324.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.7 %

BGFV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 85,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,828. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

