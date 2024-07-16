Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 346,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIOX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

BIOX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 63,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $724.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 938,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

