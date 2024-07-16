Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

TSE BIR opened at C$6.35 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.65.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

