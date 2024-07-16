Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Up 14.5% in June

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 19,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Bit Digital Price Performance

BTBT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,822,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 4.90. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million. Research analysts predict that Bit Digital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

