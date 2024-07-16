Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Achieves $1,274.30 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,274.30 billion and approximately $2.59 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $64,598.25 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.00608003 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00044678 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071032 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,726,471 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
