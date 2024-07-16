Bitcoin Gold Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $479.52 million and approximately $23.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.38 or 0.00042142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00045414 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00018204 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000079 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
