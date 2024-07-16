Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of BTDR opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

