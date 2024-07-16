Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) versus Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 66.29% 38.71% 27.84% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Stone Minerals and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Lonestar Resources US’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $592.22 million 5.55 $422.55 million $1.54 10.16 Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Lonestar Resources US

(Get Free Report)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.