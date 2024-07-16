BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Price Down 27.1% This Week

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00006468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $3.80 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,982 tokens. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 5.41720636 USD and is down -8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,990,266.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

