Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.00

Shares of Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.27), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.27).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.63.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
