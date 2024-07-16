BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.62

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 361014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.52.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

