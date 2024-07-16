BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $910.00 by Analysts at Argus

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $880.00 to $910.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.23.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $9.50 on Tuesday, hitting $832.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $788.29 and a 200-day moving average of $792.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,812,920,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

