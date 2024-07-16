Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.04

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.04 and last traded at $134.70, with a volume of 427153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,886 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $290,514,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19,048.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,573 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

